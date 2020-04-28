Tower Bridge Advisors Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,582. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

