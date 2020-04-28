Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,157,000 after purchasing an additional 347,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $187,256,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

KEY stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,469,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,360,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

