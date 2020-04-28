Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

