Tower Bridge Advisors Has $11.02 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.44 on Monday, hitting $169.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,625. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $148.25. The company has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.