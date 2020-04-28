Tower Bridge Advisors Has $13.15 Million Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Iqvia accounts for 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Iqvia were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.88. 1,275,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,646. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

