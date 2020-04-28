Tower Bridge Advisors Has $13.46 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,968,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,528. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

