Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8,102.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 994,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after buying an additional 982,500 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.89. 2,491,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,439. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $308.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.39.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.