Tower Bridge Advisors Has $5.68 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

