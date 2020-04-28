Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.69. 9,208,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,728,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

