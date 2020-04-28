Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.78. 2,286,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

