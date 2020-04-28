Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 8,561 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 151.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,777,000 after acquiring an additional 562,506 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 213,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average of $179.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -906.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $213.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Cowen boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

