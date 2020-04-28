Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 9,537 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 169.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,049. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

