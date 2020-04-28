Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 35.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Unilever by 56.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 738,635 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,240,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 804,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,619. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

