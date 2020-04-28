Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,374,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,307. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

