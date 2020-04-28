Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 96.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,877,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

