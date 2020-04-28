Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $185.89. 4,046,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,052. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.17. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.