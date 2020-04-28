Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

