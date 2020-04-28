Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,469 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,779,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.36. 3,178,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,784. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

