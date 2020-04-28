Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 140,838 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,838 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Carnival were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Carnival by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 104,413 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Carnival by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,648,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,069,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

