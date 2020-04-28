Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,022 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $158.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

