Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 725 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

CAT traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,136. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

