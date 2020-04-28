Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 800 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,140. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.90. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

