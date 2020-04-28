Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $140.36. 1,312,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.