Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.37). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 74.44% and a negative net margin of 1,451.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million.

TBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

TBIO traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.52. 3,179,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Translate Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Translate Bio by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

