Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.37). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 74.44% and a negative net margin of 1,451.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million.

TBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

TBIO traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.52. 3,179,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Translate Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Translate Bio by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.