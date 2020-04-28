Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Up 11.6%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) shot up 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.10, 211,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 204,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBK. DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $628.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 354,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 265,719 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

