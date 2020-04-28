TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.07, 676,925 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 510,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
TROV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TrovaGene by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in TrovaGene by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrovaGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TrovaGene by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)
Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.
See Also: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.