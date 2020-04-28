TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.07, 676,925 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 510,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

TROV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.14. TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a negative net margin of 3,688.31%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TrovaGene Inc will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TrovaGene by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in TrovaGene by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrovaGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TrovaGene by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

