Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.75.

TWLO traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $109.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,017. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 334.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,048,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 73.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

