Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,454. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after buying an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

