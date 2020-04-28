United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.70, 1,525,883 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 741,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.27.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,383,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

