United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.55. 4,358,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

