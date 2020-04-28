United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.52.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,358,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

