UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $339.00 at Citigroup

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $346.00 to $339.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.68.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.98. 3,705,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,047. The company has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.94 and its 200-day moving average is $271.23. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

