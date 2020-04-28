US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 11.3%

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.32, approximately 215,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 300,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

USX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.90 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 million, a P/E ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.47.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $71,341.44. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.