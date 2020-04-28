Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) traded up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.44 and last traded at $170.78, 620,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 544,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 13.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

