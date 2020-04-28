VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,897 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.71% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,143. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $56.84.

