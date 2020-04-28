Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 350.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,854 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.22. 200,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,102. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $205.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

