Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $43.25. 5,485,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,737. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

