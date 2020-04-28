Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.75. 17,169,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,554,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

