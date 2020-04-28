Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

