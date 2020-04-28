Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.55. 885,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.