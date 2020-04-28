Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.74. 2,117,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.