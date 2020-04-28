Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,737,000 after buying an additional 2,557,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,861,000 after buying an additional 1,785,285 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,017,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,463,000 after buying an additional 750,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. 847,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

