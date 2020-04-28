Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 2.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 1.73% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 35.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 18.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 72.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Wealth CMT purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth about $4,974,000.

NASDAQ VONE traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.95. 68,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,952. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $99.51 and a 12-month high of $155.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $139.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.636 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

