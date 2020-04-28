Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Trimmed by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.56. 2,196,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

