Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,419,000 after acquiring an additional 703,671 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,905,000 after buying an additional 93,456 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.56. 2,196,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

