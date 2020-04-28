Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is NEXT Financial Group Inc’s Largest Position

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $32,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.26. 3,117,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

