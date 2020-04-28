Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $144.14. 4,963,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,001. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

