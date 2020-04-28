Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average is $153.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

