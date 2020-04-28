Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,704,000 after purchasing an additional 766,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,927,000 after purchasing an additional 501,299 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.36. 3,223,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,704. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.