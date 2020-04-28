Velas Achieves Market Cap of $33.27 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $33.27 million and approximately $544,917.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000693 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000459 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

